IGP Issues Relief Orders On Various Cops' Requests
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office and listened to their concerns regarding promotions, seniority, welfare and administrative matters
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP issued on-the-spot directives for immediate relief in several cases. On the request for a reduction in the probation period of 06 T/ASIs, IGP Punjab directed DIG Establishment-I to provide relief. On the request of Constable (retd) Arif Ali for financial assistance, Additional IGP Welfare and Finance was directed to provide relief.
Similarly, on the request of Constable Wali Muhammad for registration of a case, DPO Sahiwal was directed to provide relief. On the requests of retired Head Constable Parvez Akhtar and Constable Rafiq, directions were issued to DIG Establishment-II to provide relief. Meanwhile, on the request of Senior Security Constable Zafarullah for registration of a case, DPO Pakpattan was directed to provide relief.
Dr. Usman Anwar said that the best welfare of the police force and their families is the first priority and all possible measures are being taken in this regard.
