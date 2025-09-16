President Zardari Witnesses Signing Of Three MoUs In Shanghai
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday witnessed the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at advancing Pakistan’s agricultural, environmental and mass transit initiatives
The president was flanked by the First Lady Bibi Aseefa, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, a Presidency's news release said.
The first MoU related to the development of a Controlled Agriculture Science and Education Park to enhance agricultural production efficiency and strengthen food security.
The signatories were Shanghai Huawei Agritech Group, Meskay & Femtee Trading Company, with Shahid Tawawalla representing the Pakistani side.
The second MoU was a tripartite memorandum for the construction of Shennong College, a vocational institute in Pakistan that will provide advanced integrated technology and training to farmers.
The signatories included Longping High-Tech Information Technology (Beijing) Company, Limited (Chairman Mr Chen Zhixin), Beijing Jialong Technology Company, Limited (Vice Chairman Jialong), and ASM Services represented by Shahid Tawawalla.
The third MoU was about a Tyre Recycling Project, promoting environmentally sustainable waste management practices. The signatories were Maritime Silk Road Holdings (Qingdao) Company, Limited, represented by Cheng Long, and ASM Services represented by Shahid Tawawalla.
Expressing his views on the occasion President Zardari said these MoUs reflect a practical step towards strengthened cooperation between Pakistan and China in agriculture, technology, and environmental management.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong were present, along with Sindh Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.
