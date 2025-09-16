Open Menu

IGP Approves Rs 1.81m For Healthcare Of Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

IGP approves Rs 1.81m for healthcare of cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 1.81 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson said that Rs. 500,000 has been released for the cancer treatment of Constable Aftab Ahmed Riaz. ASI Ikram-ul-Haq was provided Rs. 250,000 for cancer treatment. Sub-Inspector Naeem Akhtar Awan for diabetes treatment and Constable Abdul Latif for kidney treatment were each provided Rs.

200,000. Lady Constable Nimra Ashiq was granted Rs. 160,000 for medical treatment.

Inspector Usman Tariq and Constable Irfan Haider were each given Rs. 100,000 for medical treatment. Retired Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad, ASI Asif Shabbir, Head Constable Saif-ur-Rehman, and Retired Head Constable Asghar Ali were collectively provided Rs. 300,000.

The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.

Recent Stories

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrativ ..

No need for PPP to join PTI’s political narrative: Azma

48 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

4 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

4 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to rev ..

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents meet in Karabakh to review bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

5 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

5 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

6 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan