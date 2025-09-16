IGP Approves Rs 1.81m For Healthcare Of Cops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 1.81 million for the medical treatment of police employees and their family members.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were approved following scrutiny by the medical financial assistance committee.
Sharing the details, the spokesperson said that Rs. 500,000 has been released for the cancer treatment of Constable Aftab Ahmed Riaz. ASI Ikram-ul-Haq was provided Rs. 250,000 for cancer treatment. Sub-Inspector Naeem Akhtar Awan for diabetes treatment and Constable Abdul Latif for kidney treatment were each provided Rs.
200,000. Lady Constable Nimra Ashiq was granted Rs. 160,000 for medical treatment.
Inspector Usman Tariq and Constable Irfan Haider were each given Rs. 100,000 for medical treatment. Retired Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad, ASI Asif Shabbir, Head Constable Saif-ur-Rehman, and Retired Head Constable Asghar Ali were collectively provided Rs. 300,000.
The IGP said that in addition to financial support, the Punjab Police have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions to provide modern healthcare facilities to the force and their families.
