Open Menu

2nd Polio Drive Of 2024 To Start On Feb 26: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:47 PM

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, in a meeting at her office on Wednesday, finalised arrangements and preparations for the second anti-polio drive of 2024, scheduled to commence from February 26 and continue till March 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, in a meeting at her office on Wednesday, finalised arrangements and preparations for the second anti-polio drive of 2024, scheduled to commence from February 26 and continue till March 6.

The provincial capital gears up for a targeted polio eradication initiative covering 25 specific regions, as preparations reach completion.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key figures, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Shujain Vistro, Assistant Commissioners, CEO Health, DHO, and other stakeholders.

The DC informed that the campaign will be carried out at 6 areas of Cantt, 5 areas in Samanabad, 4 areas in Ravi Town, and 3 areas in Wahga Town. She mentioned that initiatives will also be undertaken in Allama Iqbal and Data Ganj Bakhsh, with two areas each, and in Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg, and Nishtar Town, one area each will be covered.

Following the previous campaign, DC Lahore confirmed the successful passage of all quality tests in Lahore. The campaign's micro-plan, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Syed Yousaf, will specifically target the Pukhtoon community through the Pukhtoon Jirga. The Pukhtoon Jirga aims to mobilize children under five years old for polio vaccination. The District Health Officers (DHOs) will implement a meticulous plan for the campaign, and Assistant Commissioners will rigorously monitor the polio teams.

Strict actions are promised against individuals involved in fraudulent entries on the polio board. DC Rafia Haider asserted a zero-tolerance approach toward negligence in any form during the polio campaign, emphasizing the critical role of two drops of polio vaccine in safeguarding children from a lifetime of disability.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Jirga Gulberg February March All From

Recent Stories

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khal ..

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

10 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

10 minutes ago
 Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

11 minutes ago
72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult ..

Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line

11 minutes ago
 The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

23 minutes ago
 Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to b ..

Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to be submitted till March 11: Qad ..

5 minutes ago
 Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cu ..

Sticky UK inflation stokes Bank of England rate-cut debate

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan