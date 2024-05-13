Gilani Vows To Complete South Punjab's Development Agenda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:54 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday said that the development agenda he had set for the South Punjab during his tenure as prime minister would be achieved soon for the greater good of the local people.
He expressed these views during his meetings with different delegations at the Multan Circuit House. The delegations led by notables of the city felicitated him on his election to the office of Senate chairman.
The delegations were led by Noor Hussain Dehar, the brother of former MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar; Sehrish Ramzan Thaheem; former MPA Mian Jahangir Bhutta; Malik Shah Rukh; and Maulana Mian Saad Khalil.
Malik Noor Hussain Dehar acknowledged the role played by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the development of South Punjab.
Talking to the delegates, Gilani said that the development projects that had remained incomplete in South Punjab during his tenure as prime minister would be the focus of his attention and promised to complete them.
The South Punjab region, Multan in particular, was facing enormous problems, and "the people believe we can solve them", he added.
“We have a pro-development thinking and all resources will be utilized for progress and prosperity of this area.”
Gilani thanked the people of ‘Waseb’ for their love and support.
He said that there were elements who wanted to trigger unrest in the country. "They do not want to see the country stronger and prosper, but the would hardly pay attention to them."
“We are here to serve the country and its people and will continue to do it,” he vowed.
