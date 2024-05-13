Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi Monday hosted a momentous ceremony to honor the pioneering efforts of the first four traders who have officially registered themselves under the 'Tajir Dost Scheme', introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

This initiative marks a significant milestone in promoting tax compliance and formalizing the informal economy within the region, said a press release.

Ms. Tehmina Aamer, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, expressed her appreciation to the pioneering traders for their proactive engagement with the Tajir Dost Scheme. She personally awarded registration certificates to the traders and also declared the registered traders as ambassadors of the RTO, Rawalpindi, recognizing their commitment to compliance and contribution to the national economy.

The honored traders expressed their gratitude to Ms. Tehmina Aamer and the RTO, Rawalpindi, for their support and encouragement. They pledged to actively promote awareness about the 'Tajir Dost Scheme' among their peers and colleagues, underscoring their dedication to fostering a culture of compliance and accountability within the business community.

The Chief Commissioner also appreciated the dedication and hard work of the District Tax Officers and their teams involved in implementing the 'Tajir Dost Scheme'. As the 'Tajir Dost Scheme' continues to gain momentum, the RTO, Rawalpindi, remains committed to facilitating and supporting traders in their journey towards tax compliance.