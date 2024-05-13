PA Illegal Appointments: Court Again Delays Indictment Of Parvez Elahi, Others
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Monday once again delayed the indictment of former chief minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case.
The court delayed the indictment due to the absence of two co-accused, Muhammad Amin and Haider Shafqat. The court expressed serious annoyance over the non-appearance of the co-accused and observed that they were absent to delay the indictment proceedings. The court directed the jail authorities to ensure the provision of medicines to Parvez Elahi in jail and adjourned indictment proceedings until May 21.
Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also produced after being brought from jail.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as the then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribe.
