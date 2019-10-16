UrduPoint.com
3 Accused Acquitted In Firing On Police Case In Islamabad

Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

3 accused acquitted in firing on police case in Islamabad

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday acquitted three accused in a case pertaining to firing on police personnel in an area of Koral Police Station Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday acquitted three accused in a case pertaining to firing on police personnel in an area of Koral Police Station Islamabad.

The police had registered a first information report under Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) against four accused including Zeshan, Baber, Junaid and Iqrash Qazafi for allegedly firing on the police.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand announced the judgment and acquitted Baber, Junaid and Iqrash by giving them benefit of doubt.

The court, however, issued non bailable arrest warrants against accused Zeshan who had been declared absconder in this case.

It may be mentioned here that two police men including Zafar Iqbal and Zulifqar Ali had received injuries during the firing incident in 2018.

