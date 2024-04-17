Open Menu

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet Festival From April 19

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A three-day Rafi Peer Puppet Festival would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PN CA) from April 19 with aim of nurturing the knack of storytelling among children.

The upcoming edition will also feature other activities including Story Telling Session, Art Camp, Puppet Making Workshop, Face Painting and other interactive games.

Rafi Peer has been actively involved with puppet workshops for children and young adults across the country in schools and festivals.

Talking to APP, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali said: “I feel very happy that this festival is finally happening in Islamabad.

It has a rich history attached to it and in my opinion, is a beautiful festival for families where they can watch the real art of puppetry in its truest and magnificent form.

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop (RPTW), a unique cultural organization with a rich history of conducting cultural festivals in the fields of music, puppetry and theatre on an international scale.

This festival is a three-day affair that will take place from the April 19 to April 21 at PNCA in Islamabad with the aim to celebrate puppetry in Pakistan and draw in adults and children alike.

