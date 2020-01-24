3-Day Training of Trainers workshop concludes at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

(@FahadShabbir)

The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) arranged a concluding ceremony of 3-Day Training of Trainers workshop on "Writing A Competitive Grant Proposal" here in UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Chief Organizer of Training Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and number of participants from IPH were present.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani advised participants it is your responsibility to share your knowledge and skills with other professional which learnt from this workshop.