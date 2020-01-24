UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-Day Training Of Trainers Workshop Concludes At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:27 AM

3-Day Training of Trainers workshop concludes at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences

The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) arranged a concluding ceremony of 3-Day Training of Trainers workshop on "Writing A Competitive Grant Proposal" here in UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The Department of Microbiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Institute of Public Health Lahore (IPH) arranged a concluding ceremony of 3-Day Training of Trainers workshop on "Writing A Competitive Grant Proposal" here in UVAS Veterinary Academy on Thursday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Chief Organizer of Training Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Dean (IPH) Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and number of participants from IPH were present.

Speaking on the occasion, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani advised participants it is your responsibility to share your knowledge and skills with other professional which learnt from this workshop.

Related Topics

Lahore University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.