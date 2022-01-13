3-day training programme on disaster management concludes

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) concluded three-day training programme on Thursday in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) concluded three-day training programme on Thursday in Sanghar.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, training on different topics was imparted including adopting precautionary measures to deal with rainfall ,cyclone ,drought and calamities along with preparing contingency plan for protecting persons with disabilities, toddlers and older people from adverse effects of disasters as well as ensure provision of medicines, food items, blankets and prevent crops from climate change.

On the occasion, NDMA officers Nabeel-ur-u-Rehman and Abdul Lati delivered lectures about methods of shifting disaster-hit people to safer places during rain, flood and earthquakes, protecting people particularly children from climate change and providing food.

Training programme was attended by officers of various departments, representatives of Social welfare organizations including Principal Government Boys College Sanghar Professor Muhammad Nawaz Kumbhar, Deputy Director Information Zafar Mangi, Sabir Mahar,Assistant Engineer irrigation Ilyas Shaikh, Sohaib Khan (EPA). Incharge Women complaint cell Kausar ParveenDeputy Director Women Assistant development Miss Hina ,District Executive Manager HANDS Mansoor Jabbar Memon, Salma Qureshi and others.