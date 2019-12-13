3 die, van plunges into ravine in Skardu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SKARDU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) A passenger van has plunged into ravine in district Skardu leaving three persons dead and driver van injured.According to police the incident took place due to heavy snowfall.

The van slipped and plunged into deep ravine.Police and the locals conducted relief operation on self help basis and pulled out a body and injured driver from ravine and shifted them to hospital.First aid is being provided to the injured driver. Operation is underway to retrieve the remaining two bodies from the ravine.