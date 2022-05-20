3 drug-peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and weapon from them.

A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, Shahpur police team conducted raids in various areas and arrested Waseem, Tahir Shahzad and Ilyas, and recovered 2.150-kg hashish and a gun 12-bore from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, he added.