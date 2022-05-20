3 Drug-peddlers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested three alleged drug-peddlers and recovered hashish and weapon from them.
A police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, Shahpur police team conducted raids in various areas and arrested Waseem, Tahir Shahzad and Ilyas, and recovered 2.150-kg hashish and a gun 12-bore from them.
Separate cases were registered against the accused, he added.