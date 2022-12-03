3 found dead, one unconscious in a hotel in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least three people were found dead and one fainted in a private hotel within the jurisdiction of Patriata Police Station on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The local police reached the spot soon after the incident.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Owais, Faisal Ayaz and Muhammad Shahrukh, while the semi-unconscious person was identified as Muhammad.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

The incident is being investigated and evidence is being collected from the scene, the spokesman said.

He added that the cause of death could be determined in the light of post-mortem reports and other forensic evidence.

The incident would be probed on merit and action will be ensured against the responsible' s as per the law, he said.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the incident and issued directives to submit a detailed report of the incident.