3 killed, 30 other injured as several vehicles collide due to dense fog

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Three passengers perished while more than 30 passengers sustained multiple injuries when seven more vehicles collided one after the other on National Highway near Daulatpur and Qazi Ahmed town due to dense fog in early hours of Sunday.

Most of the vehicles including passenger vans, coaches, trucks and others were coming from the upcountry when the accident occurred.

Residents of nearby areas and Motorway police immediately rushed to accident sites and rescued the stranded persons.

Motorway police later shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to Daulatpur and Qazi Ahmed hospital for treatment. The highway remained blocked for some time and was later cleared for routine traffic.