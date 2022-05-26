3 killed, four injured as truck overturns

Three persons were killed and four others including three women and a baby girl were injured when a truck overturned on a motorcycle rickshaw near Tandlianwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed and four others including three women and a baby girl were injured when a truck overturned on a motorcycle rickshaw near Tandlianwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a truck (GLT-837) of Pepsi Cola factory was on its way near Jallah Morr, Tandlianwala, when its tyre burst and it overturned on a motorcycle rickshaw and a motorcycle, which were overtaking the truck.

As a result, three persons were killed on-the-spot, while four others including three women and a girl were injured. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Rizwan, son of Muhammad Safdar of Chak No 408-GB, Muhammad Amin, son of Fazal of 408-GB, and third was yet to be identified.

The injured included -- Kaneez Bibi, Sehrish, Musarrat Bibi and a three-year-old child Shanza, all residents of Chak No 408-GB.