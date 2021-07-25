UrduPoint.com
3 Killed In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:40 PM

3 killed in road accidents

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons including a minor boy were killed while 10 others injured in three road mishaps on Sunday.

According to Rescue source, an eight-member family was on their way to a nearby village on a rickshaw when the three-wheeler overturned due to over-speeding.

As a result, all the family members were seriously injured and were shifted to the trauma centre where Farzand Ali succumbed to his injuries.

A minor boy was killed on-the-post near Raja Tarar when his bike skidded off the road. He died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

Allah Ditta, Zohran Bibi and Bushra Bibi were seriously injured when a wagon, in which they were travelling, struck against a roadside tree. They were shifted to the Trauma Centre in critical condition.

More Stories From Pakistan

