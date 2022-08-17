UrduPoint.com

3 Killed In Separate Incidents In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

3 killed in separate incidents in Swabi

Three persons including a lunatic were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents in district Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) ::Three persons including a lunatic were killed on Wednesday in separate incidents in district Swabi.

In first incident that occurred in limits of Police Station Kalu Khan, Ibrahim Shah and his accomplices entered the house of Hassan Quraish and started firing.

A lunatic identified as Zoheed was in the house was killed in the firing. Reason behind the killing was stated to be altercation between two parties.

The second incident also occurred within limits of Kalu Khan Police Station. A man named Usman Khan was shot dead by his rival identified as Saqib Khan.

Meanwhile, a school teacher who was riding a motorcycle was killed when a donkey cart hit his two-wheeler in village Tordher.

