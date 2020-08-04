3 killed in Waziristan firing incident

UrduPoint.com
Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:22 PM

TANK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Three people including a member of reconciliatory Jirga were killed and two others injured in a firing incident, South Waziristan Police said here on Tuesday.

According to police, a reconciliatory Tribal Jirga was going-on in Kahisora, a sub-town in the limit of Tiarza Police Station of South Waziristan to settle a land dispute, running between two groups.

The Police disclosed that during the Jirga proceedings brawl developed between the rival groups which led to exchange of fire and later turned into bloody clashes. The police official of the Police control added that five people came in the cross fire while three of them succumbed to their fatal injuries.

A member of the Jirga is also among the killed tribesmen, said Police.

Those killed include Khan Baz son of Alam Khan, Bazid Khan, son of Gul Khan and Said Wali son of Sarang Khan (Jirga member). The injured persons identified as Muhammad Yousaf son of Alam Khan, Muhammad Amin son of Gul Khan. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, Wana for medical treatment.

On the other hand, the Waziristan Police claimed to have arrested five people whose Names could not be ascertained immediately. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

