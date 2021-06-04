UrduPoint.com
3 More Senate Bodies Chairmen Elected

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Elections for the chairmanship of standing committees were held under the relevant rules of the 'Rules of Procedure' and 'Conduct of Business' in the Senate, 2012 here at the Parliament House, on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Elections for the chairmanship of standing committees were held under the relevant rules of the 'Rules of Procedure' and 'Conduct of business' in the Senate, 2012 here at the Parliament House, on Friday.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah has been unanimously elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on National food Security and Research.

Senator Seemee Ezdi and Senator Kamran Murtaza, proposed the name for the elected chairman.

Senator Walid Iqbal has been unanimously elected as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights. His name was proposed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Senator Gurdeep Singh which was seconded by all the members of the committee.

Senator Musadiq Masood Malik has been unanimously elected as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources.

Senator Hamayun Mohmand and Senator Gurdeep Singh proposed the name for the elected chairman.

Leader of the House in Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, parliamentarians and other high ranking officials of the Senate also participated in the elections.

All the participants congratulated the newly elected chairpersons and assured full support and cooperation in smooth running of the affairs of the committees.

