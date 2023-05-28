UrduPoint.com

3 Outlaws Arrested During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

3 outlaws arrested during crackdown

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Dera police arrested three outlaws during a crackdown against anti-social elements.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nawab Shaheed Police station Umar Iqbal Khan while conducting a successful operation against the drug dealers arrested the accused namely Kaleemullah, son of Inayatullah, resident of Paniyala and recovered 111 grams of ice from the possession of the accused.

While SHO Paharpur Attaullah Khan arrested one accused namely Samiullah, son of Haq Nawaz, resident of Dhalla The accused was wanted in different heinous cases by local police.

Another wanted criminal Shafqat Ullah, son of Aslam, resident of Larr was appeared at the police station after granted bail by the courts.

Police registered the case against the arrested accused.

