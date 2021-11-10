UrduPoint.com

3 Robbers Arrested In Faisalabad

Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:19 PM

Gulberg police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered motorcycles and other valuables from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Gulberg police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Abbas alias Tota, Waqar Ali alias Keera and Rizwan Ashraf and recovered cash, 3 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.

