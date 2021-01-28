UrduPoint.com
3 SPs Reshuffled In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The chief commissioner Islamabad here on Thursday reshuffled three Superintendents of Police (SPs).

According to a notification, Islamabad Rural-Zone SP Farooq Ahmed has been transferred and posted CTD/Operations SP vice Rana Abdul Wahab who has been transferred and posted as SP Rural-Zone.

Similarly, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh SP ARU has been transferred and posted as Special Branch SP.

