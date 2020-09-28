3 vehicle-lifters arrested, 4 bikes recovered

Rail Bazaar police have arrested three alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered four motorbikes from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Rail Bazaar police have arrested three alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered four motorbikes from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three accused.

The police also recovered four stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under way.