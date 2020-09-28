UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Vehicle-lifters Arrested, 4 Bikes Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:46 PM

3 vehicle-lifters arrested, 4 bikes recovered

Rail Bazaar police have arrested three alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered four motorbikes from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Rail Bazaar police have arrested three alleged vehicle-lifters and recovered four motorbikes from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Monday that the police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three accused.

The police also recovered four stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

10 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

26 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

42 minutes ago

Zimbabwe teachers strike as schools reopen after v ..

2 minutes ago

Health center set up at GSCWU for coronavirus test ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for adopting contemporary methods of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.