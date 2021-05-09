3000 illegally stocked wheat bags confiscated

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :District administration has launched a crackdown against illegal wheat stockists and seized 3000 wheat bags at Kot Addu area.

Under the drive Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Dr Fiaz Ali raided at godown of Shahzad and company at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area and and confiscated 3000 wheat bags stocked illegally.

The recovered wheat was shifted at wheat procurement centre chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Police also took two trucks loaded with wheat at Makwal chowk.

Purchase Inspector PASCO Muhammad Ahsan shifted the wheat at purchase center PASCO Alipur.