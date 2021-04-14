UrduPoint.com
30,000 Ration Bags To Be Distributed Among The Deserving People

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad would distribute ration bags to more than 30,000 deserving people during Ramzan ul Mubarak.

In a statement issued here, Al-Khadmit Foundation President Hamid Athar Malik said that the first consignment of Ramzan rations has been dispatched to the rural areas of Islamabad.

He informed that last year, 18,000 ration bags were distributed to facilitate the underprivileged class of the society.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and help the orphan and destitute.

He said that it was our religious obligation to nourish the needy people with dedication. "we must build a society where all people of all faiths can live with confidence and dignity", he added.

