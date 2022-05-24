UrduPoint.com

31 Criminals Held; Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Police on Tuesday arrested 31 criminals, besides recovering narcotics and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours

On special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested six proclaimed offenders accused of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, eight drug peddlers and four illegal weapon holders were also arrested with 160 litres liquor, 264 bottles of imported alchohol, 2.425 kg Hashish, 400 gram Hemp, four pistols and rounds.

Furthermore, police have also taken into custody one gambler with stake money, four violators of marriage functions act, six drivers for over speeding and another outlaw during the crackdown.

According to police sources, separate cases have been registered against the criminals.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Robbery Money Criminals Weapon Court

