3.100 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized, 10 Arrested In Sargodha

Police have arrested ten (10) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested ten (10) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Saturday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 10 accused recovering 3.

100 kilograms Hashish, 30 liter liquor, 4 Gun 12 bore, 2 Revolver 32 bore and 2 Pistol 30 bore from them.

They were: Muhammad Yaqoob,Mushtaq Hussain, Zaheer Abbas, Ghulam Abbas,Akhter,Orangzeb, Ijaz, Rafaqat, Sikandar Hayyat and Saleem. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

