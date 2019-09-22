31,471 women made self-reliant by imparting vocational training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has imparted vocational and technical trainings to 31,471 deserving women, making them self-reliant and useful members of the society.

According to an official data shared by NAVTTC, they have maintained an effective performance during last one year.

Data reveled that in 52 categories they have given trainings including IT courses to vocational courses for empowerment of poor women.

It said that during last one year, beside vocational trainings, women were trained in different market driven skills as well, adding that NAVTTC has selected best institutions for initiating the different courses and programmes.

It said that they would impart skill development training to 100,000 more poor women in next financial year, in order to create employment opportunities for the bulging female youth in productive sectors of the national economy.

NAVTTC was playing an important role for economic emancipation of women and imparting training in various courses enabling them for home based business or jobs in industries and relevant organizations, it stated.

