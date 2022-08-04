31st senior management course gets briefing on CDA functioning

The officers of 31st senior management course on Thursday visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) and received a detailed briefing on functioning of various wings of the organization

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The officers of 31st senior management course on Thursday visited Capital Development Authority (CDA) and received a detailed briefing on functioning of various wings of the organization.

The CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed apprised the participants about the objectives and goals of the authority, including the ongoing development projects in the Capital city.

Ahmed informed the officers that how the incumbent management through better financial management turned the authority into a profitable entity.

He said the Federal apex agency had generated more revenue than the past after less selling of land at a higher price per square yard.

The authority's chairman further informed the visitors that due to strong financial position of the institution, work was being carried out at fast pace to improve infrastructure in the city.

Similarly, a city-wide bus service was also launched to provide better transportation facilities to the Islamabad residents. Deliberations were underway to start work on various public welfare projects, said the chairman.