33 Sale Points Set Up To Ensure Supply Of Subsidized Flour

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :As per instructions of the Punjab government, 33 sale points have been established to ensure the supply of subsidized flour to people.

The flour mills will supply 11,820 bags of flour daily to the points for which duties of the staff have been assigned.

This was briefed by District food Controller Azmat Ali to Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi while discussing measures regarding supply of subsidized flour to people.

Azmat Ali said a total of 17 sale points had been set up in tehsil Sialkot where 6,250 bags of 10-kg flour were being supplied daily.

Shahabad Flour Mills will sell flour at the point on Murray College Road near Veterinary Hospital, Al-Falah Flour Mills near Imam Sahib Point, Qadir Flour Mills in Old Vegetable Market near TCS Office, Sultan flour Mills in Dobarji Chowk, Sadiq Flour Mills in Shahabpura Near Masjid Mahajreen, Milk Flour Mills in Begwal Road near Government school No 2, Shaheen Flour Mills in Gulsan-e-Iqbal Park, Barkat Flour Mills in Gohadpur Chowk Near Muradpur Police Station, Chaudhary Flour Mills in Adda Chowk, Ali Ahmed Awan Flour Mills in Adalat Garha, Sultan Flour Mills in Ghanta Ghar, Sitara Flour Mills in Pulli Toapkhana, Qadir Flour Mills in Hundal Pura Lorry Adda, Haider Flour Mills in Ghazipur Road near Cantt Plaza and Al-Munir Flour Mills will supply flour at a point near Sardar Begum Hospital.

He said that 2,010 bags were being supplied daily at seven points in Daska where Hudaybiya Flour Mills will supply flour to the point near AC Office, Inayat Cheema Flour Mills near Masjid Noor, College Road, Tulip Flour Mills near Chungi No 8, Hudaybiya Flour Mills near Canal Bridge Daska, Tulip Flour Mills near Pasrur Bypass Daska, Chowinda Flour Mills near Office Town Committee Jamkay Cheema and Ahmed Flour Mills would supply flour at the point Saranwali near Godam Food Department.

He said 1,240 bags of flour would be supplied daily at three points in Sambrial as Javed Naru Flour Mills would supply flour to the point near GRD Sambrial, Malkhana Flour Mills near Daska Mor and Inayat Cheema Flour Mills would supply flour to the point at Bhopalwala.

As many as 2,320 bags will be supplied daily at six points in Pasrur which were set at Satrah Mornear AC Office, at Chowinda Phatak, at Chowk Shaheedan Chowinda, at Main ChowkNear Taxi Stand Badiana, on Daska Road and at Mohallah Khokhran Pasrur.

