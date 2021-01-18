UrduPoint.com
33 Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging

Mon 18th January 2021

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, Price control magistrates visited 525 outlets in four tehsils of the district and imposed fine of Rs 125,000 on 33 shopkeepers for overcharging during the last 24 hours.

The DC directed the price control magistrates not to show leniency towards profiteering and strict action should taken against the violators.

