Shumail Daud Terms PM Shahbaz Sharif' Visit To S.Arabia Fruitful
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Former president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and economic analyst Dr. Shamail Dawood on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's three-day visit to Saudi Arabia as fruitful and said that the two countries exchanged issues of mutual interest and regional developments.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia will certainly create a good environment for comprehensive economic cooperation to increase large-scale investment in Pakistan.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the keen interest shown by Saudi Arabia in exploring ways and means to increase economic partnership between the two brotherly countries.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, in a bid to upgrade their economic ties, will also be mulling a long-term investment strategy, he added.
He further appreciated the high-level participation in the forum for Pakistan to present its priorities, particularly in global health infrastructure, inclusive development, revitalizing regional cooperation, and the need to strike a balance between development and energy consumption.
In response to a question, he said that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia will lead to a deepening of bilateral cooperation in various fields and further strengthen the growing partnership between the two countries.
