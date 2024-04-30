APHC Affirms Pakistan As Benefactor And Ambassador Of Kashmiris’ Cause
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Pakistan is the benefactor and ambassador of Kashmiris, standing by them like a solid rock in all circumstances in their struggle for freedom from Indian bondage.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in Srinagar expressed that a strong Pakistan serves as a source of strength and encouragement for the valiant Kashmiris who are steadfastly fighting Indian tyranny with great zeal and determination. He hoped that Pakistan would never abandon them, regardless of the challenges they faced.
The spokesman further conveyed that Kashmiris pray for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, as a strong Pakistan is a guarantee for the success of the righteous Kashmiri movement.
He emphasized the strong and eternal religious, cultural, and geographical bonds between Kashmiris and Pakistanis, affirming that Pakistan will never leave Kashmiris at the mercy of Hindutva extremists who are determined to uproot and eradicate them.
Furthermore, the statement expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s intense diplomatic efforts to raise awareness of the Kashmir cause at the international level, highlighting Pakistan as the sole hope of Kashmiris, with an unwavering belief that Pakistan will continue to support them.
At last, the APHC urged the international community to actively play its role in facilitating a just and lasting settlement of the ongoing dispute.
