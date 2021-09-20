UrduPoint.com

3417 Animals Vaccinated At Veterinary Camp In Mehar

Director Animal Husbandry Sindh Dr. Hizibullah Bhutto and Qazi Sajjad Mahesar on Monday inaugurated a veterinary camp in taluka Mehar of district Dadu

On the directives of Minister Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi and provincial Secretary Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, a veterinary camp was organized at village Qazi Arif where 3417 animals were vaccinated and 36 animals treated.

According to the statement, as many as 412 animals were drenched in the veterinary camp and livestock farmers were asked to take preventive measures to keep animals protected from viral diseases.

