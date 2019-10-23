3.418 kanals of state land retrieved in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : The anti-corruption department has retrieved 3,418 kanals of state land worth billion of rupees in Jhang district.

According to an official source, a team supervised by Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi and district administration Jhang in joint operation retrieved illegally occupied land by different people for the last four years.

The Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Gohar Nafees has issued directives for completion of investigation in 44 cases registered with Kotwali Police Jhang.