34th National Games preparations in full swing: Secretary sports Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports Balochistan Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that the preparations for the 34th National Games are in full swing.

"The renovation work in all the venues has entered the final stages which will be completed in three to four days," he said while talking to journalists during his visit to the Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta.

Director General Sports Durra Baloch briefed the Secretary regarding the preparations for the National Games.

Assistant Director Security Kamran Khurshid, Sohail Ahmed Khan, Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Naseem were also present on this occasion.

Secretary sports visited all the venues including football ground, table tennis hall and handball ground.

Expressing his satisfaction over the pace of ongoing work in all the venues of the complex, he said development work has entered the final stages, which will be completed ahead of time.

"Holding the national games in Quetta was an honour for us that will help us build a better image of the province," he added.

The secretary noted that more than 6,000 players and more than 1,000 officials from all over the country will participate in the National Games.

"All possible facilities will be provided to the players and officials coming from all over the country," he maintained.