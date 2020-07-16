35 'criminals' arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 35 alleged criminals including two proclaimed offenders during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested 10 drug-traffickers and recovered 6.

210-kilogram charas and 95-litre liquor from the.

The police also nabbed 16 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 10,960.

The police arrested seven illicit weapon-holders and recovered five pistols, one gun, one revolver and a number of bullets from the.