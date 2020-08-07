UrduPoint.com
35 Mln Saplings To Be Planted In Monsoon Plantation Drive: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest and Environment, Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmur Friday said that 35 million saplings would be planted in monsoon plantation drive.

In a statement issued here, he said that record projects have been initiated by government to increase forest land and to protect environment.

He said that Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP) has also drawn worldwide acclamation owing to its future impacts on our environment and ecosystem.

Minister said that cleanliness and tree plantation was being considered an effective strategy to control increasing pollution and dengue outbreak.

He also urged people to help government in making tree plantation drive a success and said that we should collectively work to give a clean and healthy environment to coming generations.

