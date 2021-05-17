35 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :About 35 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23866 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate, Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 757607 people were screened for the virus till May 16 out of which 35 more were reported positive.

As many as 22,501 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 267 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.