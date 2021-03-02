35 standing committees reports presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Around 35 reports of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committees were presented in the lower house of the parliament on Tuesday.

During session, MNA Sher Akbar Khan presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, (The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination chairman presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010 (The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

He also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002 (The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Narcotics Control chairman presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 (The Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Member of the Standing Committee on Interior MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (The Pakistan Penal Code ( Amendment) Bill, 2020.) She also presented the report of the Standing Committee on Interior on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1960 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs chairman presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Elections Act, 2017 (the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Law and Justice chairman presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the limitation Act, 1908 (The Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Standing Committee on Commerce chairman Syed Naveed Qamar presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to amend the Marine Insurance Act, 2018 (The Marine Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2020.) The Standing Committee on Energy chairman Imran Khattak presented the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan Act, 2006 (The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Member of the Standing Committee on Interior Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (The Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

She also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1960 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Billm 2020.

Nafeesa Khattak also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Safeguard Measures Ordinance, 2002 (The Safeguard Measures (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Member of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting MNA Saima Nadeem presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Press, Newspaper, news Agencies and Books Registration Ordinance, 2002 (The Press, News, News Agecnies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chairman MNA Riaz Fatyana presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973 (The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

MNA Riaz Fatyana also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to provide for the establishment of Pakistan Psychological Council (The Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2020).

He also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020).

He further presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020).

Standing Committee on Law and Justice chairman Riaz Fatyana also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020).

Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chairman Riaz Fatyana presented reports of Committee on five different bills seeking amendments in Articles 26-A, 251, 89, 25-A and 51 of the Constitution.

Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill to provide for the regulation of employment of Domestic Workers in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) (The Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2020.

She also presented the report of the Standing Committee on the Bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1960 and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 (The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Nafeesa Khattak also presented the report of the Standing Committee on Interior on the Bill further to amend the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 (the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill 2020).

She also presented the report on the Bill to provide for prevention of trafficking of persons and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto (The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2020).

MNA Jai Parkash Ukrani presented the report of the Standing Committee on Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on the Bill further to amend the Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood Ordinance, 2002 (The Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Commerce chairman presented the report of the committee on the starred questions.