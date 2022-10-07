350 liters milk discarded

KASUR, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team discarded 350-liter adulterated milk here on Friday.

A spokesman of PFA said that Assistant Commissioner Kasur,Sajjad Mehmood along with PFA team checked various milk carrying vehicles in Mustafabad area.The team seized 350 liters milk after found contamination of harmful chemicals,powdered milk etc.Warnings were issued to the vehicle owners,spokesman added.