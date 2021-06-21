UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3500 Kites Seized In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:33 PM

3500 kites seized in Faisalabad

Mansoorabad police claimed to have unearthed a kite-manufacturing factory and recovered more than 3500 kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed to have unearthed a kite-manufacturing factory and recovered more than 3500 kites.

Police spokesman said on Monday that police team on a tip-off conducted raid near Bhatta Stop and unearthed a kite-manufacturing factory.

The police seized more than 3500 kites and other paraphernalia from the site while five accused Nadir and others managed to escape from the scene when the police raided at the factory.

The police sealed the factory premises and started investigation after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police SITE From

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

9 minutes ago

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

34 minutes ago

Tawazun and Saab share a rich history of success

34 minutes ago

Govt gave balanced budget in a challenging situati ..

1 minute ago

Mubadala-owned Yahsat announces intention to list ..

49 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, Seegene MoU to offer molecular dia ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.