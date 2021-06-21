3500 kites seized in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed to have unearthed a kite-manufacturing factory and recovered more than 3500 kites.

Police spokesman said on Monday that police team on a tip-off conducted raid near Bhatta Stop and unearthed a kite-manufacturing factory.

The police seized more than 3500 kites and other paraphernalia from the site while five accused Nadir and others managed to escape from the scene when the police raided at the factory.

The police sealed the factory premises and started investigation after registering a case.