351 Out Of 746 Corruption Complaints Disposed Of : ACE

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Director of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Ayub Khan Baloch said that the ACE had disposed of 351 corruption complaints this year.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said the ACE had received 746 complaints from January 1 to 20th of September, 2022. The department had disposed of 351 complaints so far whereas remaining 395 complaints were under process.

He said the ACE had evolved a comprehensive strategy to dispose of maximum corruption complaints so that corruption could be weeded out from the society.

He said that inquiries of 429 corruption cases were already under progress in the ACE out of which 130 inquiries were completed this year whereas 299 were still in the process.

Similarly, 56 new corruption cases were filed during the current year out of which 35 cases were decided so far whereas remaining were under process, he added.

Responding to a question, he said that maximum complaints were filed against the revenue department whereas the police remained second.

He said the ACE staff was also striving to educate the general public so that people could easily file their complaints against corruption. In this connection, they could also get guidance and help from ACE office through telephone number 041-9200650, he added.

