36 acres state land retrieved

KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration claimed on Wednesday to have retrieved 36 acres of state land worth Rs 100 million from illegal occupants in tehsil Chunian.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fiaz Ahmed Mohal, Assistant Commissioner Chunian Khurram Hamid along with a team raided at Sarha village of tehsil Chunian and retrieved the land from illegal occupants.

The AC said that action against illegal occupants of state land was continued without any discrimination.