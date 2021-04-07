36 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 36 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 5 drug pushers and recovered 2.

5 Kg hashish, 0.2 Kg heroin, 0.4 Kg opium and 6 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 16 gamblers with stake money of Rs 29,200.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one repeater, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was under way.