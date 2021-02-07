UrduPoint.com
363 POs Arrested In Lodhran District During Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Lodhran police arrested 363 alleged criminals during January, out of which 24 were of A-category and 339 were of B-category, according to a spokesperson for the Police Department.

The police also arrested 30 members of 11 gangs and more than Rs 3.3 million were recovered from them.

During the operation, 52 alleged were arrested and weapons were recovered from them including 11 Kalashnikovs, three guns, three repeaters, one rifle, 24 pistols, 30 revolvers, seven carbines one push pistol and 93 bullets.

The police also arrested 121 alleged drug-traffickers and recovered 17-kg charas and 12,320 litres of liquor, besides unearthing 32 distilleries.

The police recovered 180-gram opium and liquor distilling equipment from the accused.

Moreover, 15 cases were registered under the National Action Plan. Twelve cases were registered over violation of Loudspeaker Act and three over violation of Tenancy Act. Besides, 80 cases were registered for over-speeding, 40 for power theft, 10 for decanting gas illegally, three cases were registered over bogus number-plates and 38 cases over installation of substandard cylinders in vehicles and 21 cases over gambling were registered in different police stations of Lodhran district.

