UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

37 Cops Contract COVID-19 In Five Days

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

37 cops contract COVID-19 in five days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :With 37 new cases reported in last five days, around 6083 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman of Sindh Police on Sunday.

He told that currently 210 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5849 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,517 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah explores avenues of intercultural cooperat ..

40 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,359 new coronavirus cases

55 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Uzbekistan-UAE cooperation on combatting crime dev ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.