37 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates Monday imposed fine on 37 shopkeepers over profiteering in various parts of the city.

A spokesman for the administration said that the price control magistrates inspected 875 shops in 43 markets and bazaars to check prices of various daily-use items.

They found 37 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering. The magistrates imposed Rs 54,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.