371more Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

371more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :About 371 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 5224 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 65287 people were screened for the virus till June 03, out of which 371 more were reported positive.

As many as 2021 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 51 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

